A young woman married to two men says she is uncomfortable meeting both of them in the bedroom at the same time.

Francine Jisele from Congo said she wishes the two men had their separate places of abode where she could visit them separately.

Aside from the discomfort of meeting them both in the bedroom at the same time, Jisele said they have lived in peace together with their children.

“We eat at the same table, sleep in the same bedroom and on the same bed. I love them both. We live at peace at home,” she said in an interview with Afrimax English.

How it all happened:

Jisele and her first husband, Remi Murula, married about six years ago and had two children.

However, the man left her and the children to look for greener pastures, leading to a cut in communication. Jisele said hardship made her fall in love with another man, Albert Jarlace, thinking that Murula had completely abandoned her and the children to suffer.

“Just because life was not easy, the man went on a trip and never came back. I found myself alone out here, I spent three years and half in a single life without my husband,” she told Afrimax.

Not long after her marriage to the new man, Murula showed up, putting Jisele in a difficult situation as to whom to reject.

“After those years I lost him I fell in love with this other man. After one year with the second husband, the first one came back.”

Murula initially argued with Jarlace, trying to take over his wife after returning, having been missing for years. But Jisele asked him to stay his ground.

“I want to leave and give space to the woman’s ‘hubby as he is her known hubby. If I could get help of a ticket I would leave and let my fellow hubby stay at his house. The woman wouldn’t accept me to move away.

“The woman asked me not to leave her. So I felt that it was necessary to stay with her and for now we have one child together,” Jarlace recalled in the interview.

He explained that he met Jisele when I was working in the mining industry and she told him that she had another husband who had abandoned her.

It became clear that Jarlace had nowhere to go to if he left Jisele, so cool heads prevailed and they agreed to remain a trio.

They share the same bed, eat at the same table and live under the same roof with their children without fighting.

“We get along well, this woman is our wife. Since I left I didn’t talk to my wife once. When I came back I found my wife with another man,” Murula said, blaming himself for not contacting his wife while he was away.

“Murula had initially asked his partner to go but Jarlace insisted he had nowhere else to go.

“At first I threw a tantrum but I realised if had talked to my wife she wouldn’t have done anything like that. I had no place to go and I was at fault.

“My family knows my situation and adviced me to calm down because I abandoned my wife.”

Although polyandry is frowned upon in Africa, Jisele and her two husbands say they are enjoying it out of necessity.

Remi Murula and Albert Jarlace say one person has to leave for the other to get intimate with Jisele when the need arises.