Former Ghana international, Tony Baffoe, has insisted he has absolute believe in the technical team of the Black Stars led by Otto Addo.

The technical team has come under intense pressure after the games against Brazil and Nicaragua in the friendlies last month.

The Black Stars suffered a defeat against the five times champions before recording a 1-0 win over the 139th-ranked Central American side.

Several Ghanaians have called for the sacking of Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,.

However, Baffoe, who is a former CAF Deputy General Secretary, says the technical team headed by Otto Addo will perform in Qatar later this year.

Tony Baffoe

“I believe in the technical team led by Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Didi Dramani,” he said in an interview.

“It getting bigger and bigger and the team behind the technical team.

“I remember in 2014 in Brazil Germany went to the World Cup with over 50 technical team members and they won the trophy.

“I am very happy the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has allowed Otto Addo to operate and I am happy with the work done so far and I believe in them,” he added.

Ghana, who has been housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.