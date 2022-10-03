Former Ghana League Club Association [GHALCA] chairman, Alhaji Raji, has insisted he has lost faith in Otto Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup, adding that he cannot make any impact.

Addo, 44, steered the Black Stars qualification to the Mundial at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged tie.

Ghana returned to the global showpiece with an away goal after holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium.

With less than two months to kick start the tournament in Qatar, the veteran football administrator says the Borussia Dortmund assistant gaffer will fail to make an impact with the Black Stars.

According to him, the team is not playing anything after the Nigeria game.

READ ALSO

“After the Nigeria game, I didn’t have any belief in our coach,” he told Graphic Sports.

“In fact, I don’t think he will make any impact with the Black Stars at the World Cup.”

He also added that the team is not gelling and would need time to succeed.

“If you look at the team, you can see that the players are not gelling; they need time to do a lot of work,” he said.

“We have to minimise our expectations,” he cautioned.

Addo has come under pressure after the Brazil and Nicaragua games that ended 3-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 22nd edition of the Mundial kicks off from November 20 to December 18.