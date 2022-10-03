Ghanaian singer Kidi says he’s embarrassed after some of his old tweets resurfaced on social media last week.

According to him, he had to dash out from his album listening party just when the unfortunate incident caught up with him.

I felt very embarrassed and down. Sad. Defeated. There was a lot of happenings at that time. I had already been in a weird mental space. I didn’t even have time to breathe and reset. Not only that, but I left my EP listening session. I broke down, and it was a lot for me. I felt really embarrassed about all of it. I couldn’t be there. We had finished listening to the songs, but I did a little and I had to leave, he told Andy Dosty.

The ‘Touch It’ hitmaker had already apologised last year when the same issues popped up for the first time.

Talking about the second incident on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Kidi reiterated his apology, adding that, “I don’t even remember tweeting some of those things.”

I look at them like, I said this? A lot of the values we believe strongly by them, we had to go through certain things. And we had to unlearn some things to relearn them. You had to learn a little human compassion.

We had to grow to get here, and that was a different era of social media. You could say anything, and it didn’t matter at that time. There are a lot of things… I just wished the people will not define me by who I was then, he added.

He explained that, he was young and Twitter was a platform that everyone vented their spleen at back then.

“At that era of social media, everyone was being silly… Like a new app called Twitter, just tweet your mind. I didn’t tweet them to be offensive, and some of them are just banter that I regret tweeting,” he said.

I would have wanted all of that attention to go to my ‘4Play’ EP. Likewise, I was wondering where all these people were when I released my EP, Kidi said.

