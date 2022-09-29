Ghanaian entrepreneur and wife of a lynched Ghanaian soldier, Barbara Mahama, has shared some stunning photos of herself on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The mother of two boys, who is the creative director and chief executive officer for Signature Fashion House, revealed in the post that she designed the gorgeous outfits she wore for the photoshoot.

Barbara Mahama’s late husband, Captain Maxwell Mahama, falsely suspected of being an armed robber, was lynched on May 29, 2017.

In the first photo, Barbara looked exquisite in an emerald green gown, and she sat calmly on a one-piece sofa.

Barbara Mahama, wife of Captain Mahama celebrates her birthday with a gorgeous gown. Source@instagram

She wore colourful hair, a flawless face beat, and well-defined eyebrows for the shoot. The bow-tie-inspired floor-sweeping gown was paired with expensive jewellery set to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote the caption: “This is what God’s goodness looks like. Thank you God!”

CEO of Signature Fashion House, Barbara Mahama looks gorgeous in a white dress. Source@Instagram



The fashion designer, Barbara Mahama, wore a white belted dress for her second look.

After all, it is her birthday and the white colour symbolises freshness, cleanliness, and simplicity.

She maintained her hairstyle and makeup but opted for pink and floral embellished heels for the look.

She wrote the caption: “When God says he will take care of you, this is what it looks like. He doesn’t disappoint. Dear God, I’m grateful.”

Barbara Mahama, wife of the late Captain celebrates her birthday with a stunning dress. Source@Instagram

Major Mahama’s wife marks 4th anniversary with touching photo

Major Mahama’s wife marks birthday with stunning photo

Major Mahama’s wife pens down emotional message three years after husband’s painful demise