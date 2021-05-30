Wife of late Major Maxwell Mahama has marked four years after his unfortunate demise with touching photos.

Barbara Mahama took to her Instagram page and shared some photos of fond memories.

Major Mahama, then Captain Mahama, was lynched while on duty at Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region in 2017.

It was reported that, the soldiers had been mistaken for an armed robber. But it turned out later that his lynching was orchestrated by some people involved in ‘galamsey’ (illegal mining) who were not pleased with the presence of Captain Mahama and other soldiers in the town.

The incident was condemned by all and the perpetrators are in court. The state has promised to seek justice for his family.

Marking four years of his unfortunate demise, Mrs. Barbara Mahama shared a photo of Major Mahama walking with one of their twin sons while the other is a of a wreath.

She wrote:

“Year 4! Be intentional about life, be intentional about love , be intentional… Normalise seeing mothers with kids without dads. Rest well Maxwell #life #death #grief #intentionalliving #gratefulheart.”