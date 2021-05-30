Police in Teshie in the Greater Accra Region are on the hunt for a woman who has allegedly stabbed her former lover to death.

The woman, according to witnesses, stormed a drinking bar where her former lover with whom she has three children, was celebrating his club’s victory over Manchester City in the Champions League last night and stabbed him in the chest.

Family member of Dennis Tetteh said Dannis Amarh-Boye was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital.

The suspect, who is currently on the run, is said to have filed a complaint at DOVVSU two weeks ago, alleging neglect of their children by the deceased.

The matter was resolved, according to Mr Tetteh who said he had to personally intervene.