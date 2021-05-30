Nigerians are asking for justice for Comfort Otega Benjamin, a girl found murdered in Jos on her 16th birthday.

On May 23, photos of the celebrant were shared online, with loved ones asking for help in finding the girl, who was supposed to be celebrating her 16th birthday. They said she had left home on May 22 and didn’t return.

Good evening all, this is a younger sister to a friend(whose not on twitter).

Today was to be her birthday she left home yesterday and hasn’t returned it’s been exactly 24hrs now.

Please help me retweet this.

This is the number to call for any information 09035761619. pic.twitter.com/cSDLN9quEq — BENEDICTA👑 (@bennynjaka_) May 23, 2021

Sadly, on the evening of May 23, her body was found at Nasarawa Gwong in Jos North. She had been raped and murdered.

She has now been laid to rest.