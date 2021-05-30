Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has congratulated Chelsea after they won this year’s Champions League.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto on Saturday, to be crowned as kings of Europe for the second time in their history.

Kai Havertz’s 42nd-minute effort separated both teams in Portugal.

Mikel Obi, who represented the club for 11 years before departing for China’s Tianjin Teda in 2017, sent his warm messages to his former club.

“Well done boys, we are the blues,” the Stoke City midfielder wrote.

For Didier Drogba, he lauded the team captained by Cesar Azpilicueta for their confidence.

“We believed, they believed,” according to the 43-year-old.

The two-time African Player of the Year enjoyed an unforgettable spell with the English club following his move from Olympique Marseille in July 2004 for £24 million.

There, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and two FA Community Shields.