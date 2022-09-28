Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor, has criticised Andre Ayew for claiming some senior players in the Black Stars may be guaranteed a spot ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The Al Sadd forward, speaking to Al Jazeera in an interview, said some senior players’ place in the Black Stars may be guaranteed ahead of the Mundial.

Andre was criticized for his statement and Taylor in an interview with Onua FM indicated the former Swansea City forward does not deserve a place in the national team at the moment.

“If Dede Ayew is saying that the senior players in the Ghana Black Stars team qualified the country to the World Cup and must feature in Qatar, then I think he is wrong because senior players are the football players who know how to play football very well, and not a football player who has been in a football team for a very long time.

“If what Dede Ayew is saying is the truth, then Sergio Ramos would not sit on the bench for a young football player like Pedri to play for the Spanish national football team.

“You see, to be honest with you, Dede Ayew does not deserve to be part of the Black Stars squad,” he added.

Andre Ayew was part of the Black Stars squad that suffered a defeat against Brazil and recorded a win against Nicaragua.

He is expected to lead the team for the global showpiece that is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.