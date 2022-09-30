A Ghanaian footballer based in the United States, Eugene Quaynor has died.

The 23-year-old was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in South Tulsa, US.

According to police, the student-athlete who played for the Flint City Bucks was at a stop light when an SUV with a drunk driver crashed into the back of his car.

We mourn the loss of @ORUMSoccer student-athlete, Eugene Quaynor. Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for. He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27. pic.twitter.com/peL9daBkoB — ORU Athletics (@ORUAthletics) September 29, 2022

The impact pushed Eugene’s vehicle through the intersection into a wall after which it caught fire.

Police said all attempts by witnesses present to drag the footballer to safety proved futile.

A statement from the Oral Roberts University Athletics department eulogised the deceased saying “Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for.”

“He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27,” the tweet stated.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of a beloved ORU student, who passed away last night at the hands of a drunk driver. Our prayers go out to the friends and family of Eugene Quaynor. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zDiKQrV9l — Barstool Oral (@Barstool_ORU) September 29, 2022

Mr Quaynor was the captain of Oral Roberts University’s men’s football team.

He also majored in sports management at the institution.

GOOOOAAAALLL! Reed Berry scores to make it 2-0! Eugene Quaynor credited with the assist. #ORUMSoc #GoldenStandard pic.twitter.com/kdO6X316Xk — ORU Men's Soccer (@ORUMSoccer) February 7, 2021

A local league in the community, The Summit, has also postponed Saturday’s fixtures “due to the devastating loss of @ORUMSoccer student-athlete Eugene Quaynor.”