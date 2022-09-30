Eugene Quaynor

A Ghanaian footballer based in the United States, Eugene Quaynor has died.

The 23-year-old was involved in a car accident on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in South Tulsa, US.

According to police, the student-athlete who played for the Flint City Bucks was at a stop light when an SUV with a drunk driver crashed into the back of his car.

The impact pushed Eugene’s vehicle through the intersection into a wall after which it caught fire.

Police said all attempts by witnesses present to drag the footballer to safety proved futile.

A statement from the Oral Roberts University Athletics department eulogised the deceased saying “Eugene was the epitome of the mission we strive for.”

“He was a captain and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed, but we will never forget #27,” the tweet stated.

Mr Quaynor was the captain of Oral Roberts University’s men’s football team.

He also majored in sports management at the institution.

A local league in the community, The Summit, has also postponed Saturday’s fixtures “due to the devastating loss of @ORUMSoccer student-athlete Eugene Quaynor.”