Singer Kidi has disclosed how he got the opportunity to feature Jamaican music legend Mavado on his Blessed song.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show, the Lynx signee said Mavado rather reached out to him after chancing on one of his songs, Daddy Issues.

“The move happened because he heard a song on my Golden Boy album called Daddy Issues, and he fell in love with the song, not knowing he knew someone in my team he bigged me up.

“So I took an opportunity and I told him I was working on Bless, and he loved it… so he sent me his verse after a month and that was it,” he told Andy Dosty.

I saw an opportunity and took it. If a legend like that has found my music. That was the time, and I am glad he did, he added.

Meanwhile, Kidi is currently promoting his new EP dubbed 4Play.

Check out Kidi’s Bless Me song, which features Davido below:

MORE: