The news of the passing of veteran actor Ekow Blankson has come as a surprise to many social media users.

Since the sad news made headlines, many users have gone on various timelines to mourn him.

Mr Blankson is said to have died on Monday.

The actor, who was also into other private businesses, played different roles in many movies and television advertisements.

Oh my man! Rest well Ekow Blankson 💔💔 — #RevInTheMorning (@RevErskineGH) October 3, 2022

Borga, Frozen Emotion, Savannah, In April, Checkmate, Illusions, A Woman Scorned, Pool Party, and Famous were some of the movies he starred in.

Many tweeps have been pouring in their tribute to celebrate the actor who many described as a legend.

RIP Mr. Ekow Blankson.

Death has taught me to take life easy, enjoy every moment and make the most of it.



Today we are here, and the next minute we are gone. #RestWell #GhanaMovieIndustry pic.twitter.com/pTl4FeEN36 — Bridget Bonnie (@bridgebonnie1) October 3, 2022

Rest in perfect peace Ekow Blankson. 🕊 🙏🏾



A legend is gone! 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/5b7Rv7r8lr — Paa Willie GH 🇬🇭 (@Willie1256) October 3, 2022

Rest Well Ekow Blankson 💔 pic.twitter.com/vtF1OZImUl — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) October 3, 2022

RIP Mr Ekow Blankson. Rest well sir. 🙏🏿 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) October 3, 2022

Ekow Blankson passes on….farewell sir. My condolence to the family. pic.twitter.com/fifb1k2TY2 — elwin ann💕 (@obaahemaa325) October 3, 2022