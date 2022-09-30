The body of a 22-year-old student nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey, allegedly killed and secretly buried by a chief and pastor at Mankessim has been moved to her family house at Yeji in the Bono East Region.

The body was moved from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to the family house in the early hours of Friday, September 30, 2022, for her funeral rites.

Residents and family members thronged the streets in their numbers clad in black and red attire to welcome the body amid tears.

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life have come to the town to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Miss Botchwey met her untimely death as an applicant seeking admission to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School when she went to Cape Coast for an interview a few weeks ago.