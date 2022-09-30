Police’s ongoing investigation into the Mankessim murder case has established that the two suspects, Michael Darko alias Nana 1 and Christopher Ekow Clarke, have murdered one other person.

This brings to two the number of people confirmed to have been gruesomely murdered by the suspects.

The second murdered victim, Gloria Yeboah, a petty trader, from Obokrom in Kumasi, was reported missing sometime in June 2022 after she left home in her quest to travel abroad.

The suspects, according to Police investigations, lured the deceased to Accra on June 17, 2022, and took her to Mankessim under the pretext of preparing her to travel to Holland.

However, she was later killed by them.

The body of the deceased has been found and police have been able to locate her family who has identified her as Gloria Yeboah.

The Police in a statement indicated they are providing the necessary support to the family in these difficult times.

The Police are also following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by the suspects.

Investigations so far point to the fact that the suspects are involved in ritual murders.

They lure their victims, sometimes under the pretext of helping them to travel abroad and then kill them.

“We, therefore, urge any member of the public who has dealt with the suspects or knows someone who has ever dealt with them to contact the police on 0243809991 to assist the investigation. We would like the public to note that this is a temporal number dedicated only to this investigation,” a portion of the statement appealed.