District Chief Executive for Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region has narrated the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a policeman in the area.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Philip Kwabena Boahen said the incident happened on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

According to him, the area commander after receiving reports of illegal mining activity around the River Sui, deployed some men to assess the situation before any arrest could be made.

“The deceased police officer was part of the team members who were with the commander to assess the situation but the police officer after sighting some miners on the river decided to chase them.

“The miners, upon seeing the police officer, crossed to the other side of the river. The divisional commander and the crime officer and other officers were at the other side and so the deceased who decided to chase them dived into the river to arrest them but unfortunately drowned,” he said.

Mr Boahen, who believed the deceased officer sacrificed his life to ensure that the right thing is done, described the situation as unfortunate.

He said, he together with some authorities, visited that same river and burnt some excavators but the miners still found themselves at the river to engage in the illegal act.

Meanwhile, the police said it has commenced investigation into the matter.