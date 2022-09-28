Three persons are in critical condition in an accident involving multiple cars at Ngleshie Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality of the Accra-Kasoa Highway.

Per eyewitness narration, a Kia truck rammed into the long truck with registration number AS 7786- W which was making a U-turn on the N1 Highway.

The Kia truck with registration details GX 4892-22 is said to be loaded with frozen chicken when the accident occurred.

The Kia driver as well as two others who sustained major injuries were rushed to Ngleshie Amanfro Polyclinic for treatment.

Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses called on the authorities to adopt measures to reduce the increase of accident cases on the stretch in recent times.