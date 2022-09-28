Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has displayed a trimmed figure as he is working around the clock to be fit for the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan, in recent months admitted he is keen on working hard to be in good shape to play for the Black Stars at the World tournament to be staged in Qatar.

In a video on Twitter, the former Sunderland striker was captured performing a rendition of Buk Bak’s “Klu Blofo” hit song.

Gyan was looking much better compared to previous photos and videos.

I decided to go old school hip life. Vim yaazo 🔥🔥🔥. Big ups @princybright and Ronny coaches (RIP) for giving us bangers back in the days 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EPYQOYo57E — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 27, 2022

Gyan’s last appearance for the country was during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations game against Tunisia.

Despite the long absence from the national team, the ex-Udinese man is keen to return to the Black Stars.