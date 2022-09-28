Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has called on Ghanaians to offer their support to the team following their 1-0 win over Nicaragua.

Having suffered a disappointing 3-0 win over Brazil in their first friendly game against Brazil at the Le Harve in France last week, Ghanaians were expecting the team to put up a brilliant performance but only recorded a narrow win over the 139th-ranked Central American country.

Following the win, the Ghanaian populace have expressed their frustrations due to the performance of the team.

Speaking after the game last night, the former Wa All-Stars goalkeeper has pleaded with Ghanaians to believe in the team and offer them their support ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“We won 1-0 and the positive thing about this game is that we created a lot of chances,” he told Accra-based Peace FM.

“We beg Ghanaians to have faith in this team and support us,” the Orlando Pirates goalie added.

Sporting Lisbon winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored in the 35th minute as the Black Stars secured a win.

As part of the team’s preparations for the Mundial, Ghana will play Switzerland in November before the team jets to Qatar for the tournament.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.