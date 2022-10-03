Former Ghana League Club Association [GHALCA] chairman, Alhaji Raji, has kicked against Asamoah Gyan’s decision to return to the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 37-year-old, who has been clubless for the past two seasons, speaking to BBC Africa last month, confirmed his desire to return to the Ghana squad for the Mundial.

However, Raji, speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, questioned the rationale behind the campaign for the return of former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan.

Alhaji Raji

“Asamoah Gyan should forget about the Black Stars; he must not even dream of returning to the team. If others had done the same in the past would he have got the opportunity to play for the team?” he questioned.

He tasked the former Legon Cities striker to discard the idea to rejoin the senior national team as a player.

“If he wants to serve in any technical capacity or play a role as an advisor to the striking department then that is fine, but as a player, he should forget it,” he stated.

Gyan last played for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt where the team exited at the Round of 16.

The former Liberty Professionals player remains the country’s all-time goal scorer with 51 goals.

Gyan last played for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.