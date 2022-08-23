Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has hinted that he will play for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League when he regains his fitness.

The 36-year-old, over the years, has said he would play for his boyhood club, the Porcupine Warriors before he retires from active football.

Gyan came close to joining the side two seasons ago but Legon Cities reached a deal to sign the former Sunderland forward.

According to Gyan, the reason he opted to sign for the Royals was his increasing desire to continue staying in Accra.

“I have been an Accra boy. I didn’t want to move to another City and then Legon Cities contacted me. Although I was talking to Kotoko but I wanted to be in Accra,” he said on the Dentaa Show.

Gyan, who is targeting a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup, says he will play for Kotoko should he regain fitness.

“When I get fit and start playing call-time competitive football, obviously I will play for Kotoko.”

Gyan has started individual training as he wants to get back in shape and play active football again after almost a two-year absence.

The former Liberty Professionals and Stade Rennais forward is the country’s all time leading goal scorer with 51 goals.