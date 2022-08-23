The Information Minister has said some dollars will be injected into the economy soon to halt the sharp depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said about $2 billion will hit the government’s account shortly.

For the breakdown, he said $750 million is expected from the Afremix Bank this week, whilst the cocoa syndicated loan will add $1.3 billion.

He, therefore, assured that the free fall of the cedi to the dollar will end soon as the local currency will be stabilised.

“The Bank of Ghana introduced a number of measures in the short term to deal with it and on the back of that… the $750 million that we were expecting, all the paperwork has been concluded, and it should be hitting our accounts today or tomorrow.

“If I were you, and I was holding onto dollars, I would be selling them by now because there is a lot more dollars coming in from the $750 million and also from the Cocoa Syndicated Loan of about $1.3 billion,” the minister said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, August 22.

The country’s economy is in some difficulties leading to some hardships on Ghanaians.

The cedi is also the worst-performing African currency and has also depreciated against some major international currencies.

The currency has dropped by at least 35 percent in 2022, according to Bloomberg.