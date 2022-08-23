Ghana’s exports of Desiccated Coconut to the world recorded a significant jump of 249% in value in 2021 compared to the previous year.

According to the Ghana Exports Promotion Center (GEPA), exports stood at $21.985 million in 2021 compared to $6.3 million in 2020 and $3.8 million in 2019.

This ranked the nation 9th in global exports of Desiccated Coconut.

From 2017 to 2021, growth in exports earnings from Desiccated Coconut exported by Ghana averaged 45%.

Dominican Republic biggest market for Ghana’s coconut

Dominican Republic was the biggest market for Ghana’s export of Desiccated Coconut in 2021 with a market share of 79%.

Dominican Republic imported $29.31 million worth of Desiccated Coconut from the world in 2021.

Its top suppliers were Ghana (59.2%), Guyana (32.6%), Cote d’Ivoire (4.6%), Indonesia (1.5%), and Viet Nam (0.9%).

Dominican Republic’s imports of Desiccated Coconut from Ghana represents 59.2% of the total Desiccated Coconut imported by Dominican Republic from the world.

GEPA said Ghana’s impressive growth and dominant position in the Dominican market should be augmented and used as a platform to launch into other markets in the Caribbean.

“With the current intervention by actors in the country with particular emphasis on GEPA’s supply expansion programs, export of coconut and coconut derivatives is expected to rise considerably

“Guyana is Ghana’s biggest competitor in the Dominican Republic market”, it explained.

Guyana had 32.6% of its Desiccated Coconut exports to the Dominican market.

Cote d’Ivoire exported $1.35 million worth of Desiccated Coconut to the Dominican market.

Its market destinations included Dominican Republic (45%), Senegal (14.8%), Niger (12.7%) and Israel (8.9%).

Philippines, the largest global exporter of Desiccated Coconut had its exports valued at $397million in 2021. Its top three importers were the United States of America (30.4%), Netherlands (16.6%) and Canada (6.1%).

Global exports of Desiccated Coconut was over $1billion, recording an annual growth rate of 52% in 2021, and an average growth rate of 7% from 2017-2021.

Top five global exporters of Desiccated Coconut were Philippines ($397m), Indonesia ($235m), Sri Lanka ($116m), Netherlands ($69m) and Viet Nam ($59m).