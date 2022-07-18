Ghana’s export of mangoes grew by 28% between 2020 and 2021.

According to the Ghana Exports Promotions Center (GEPA), the total value of export in 2021 stood at $64.6 million, compared to $50.3 million in 2020.

This puts Ghana in the 11th position in the order of countries that exported mangoes to the world in 2021.

But the nation controls 1.7% of the global market.

In 2021 UK global importation of mangoes amounted to about $230 million with Ghana emerging as the largest supplier to the UK market.

Other prominent importers of mangoes from Ghana were Germany ($9.9m), Switzerland ($6.1m), Belgium ($2.7m) and France ($1.2m).

The major four importing countries comprising UK, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium accounted for about 91.4% of total value of export of mangoes from Ghana.

Between 2017 and 2021, exports from Ghana grew by 27% to Germany and 9% to Switzerland.

Potential new market

The Global demand for Mangoes has seen a steady growth from 42.91 billion in 2017 to $4.14billion in 2021.

The USA was the biggest importer of mangoes at a value of $818.2 million. Other prominent global importers were China ($774.78 million), Netherlands ($376 million), Germany ($243.4 million, UK ($230. 1 million) and France ($155.8 million).

New and potential markets with significant average growth rates, favorable tariff regimes and geographical advantage to be explored for market diversification and penetration for Ghana’s export of mangoes are Russia, Spain, Hong Kong.

Although average tariff applied by China and proximity to market are unfavorable elements to Ghanaian mango exporters, the Chinese market is still worth considering , given the increase in the total value of imported mangoes from the world from $166.75 million in 2017 to $774.78 million in 2021.