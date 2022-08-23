As the August intermittent rainfall begins again, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released a weather warning for the next 24 hours.

GMet has forecasted that there will be thunderstorms over the Northern half of the country and it will affect places in the transition.

The middle sector will also have cases of thunderstorms or rain from now till midmorning and late afternoon.

Accra and some parts of the Central belt will have slight rains from morning and sunny breaks in the afternoon. However, it is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of 25 and 26 degrees respectively.

Slight to moderate rains are expected over hilly, forest areas and part of the coast this morning.

Mostly cloudy weather will be observed across most parts of the country from now to the next 24 hours.

The state of the sea will be rough.

Find attached report below: