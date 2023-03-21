As Northern part of the country starts witnessing some rainfall, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned farmers in the area not to start farming now because of climate changes.

Northern part of the country has only one major rainfall for farmers which normally begins around May and June every year unlike the southern sector with minor and major rainfall.

However, the Northern region and some parts of other regions in the North have experienced series of rainfall in the month of March this year due to climate issues which is likely to motivate some farmers to start farming.

But, GMet has educated that the rains will be accompanied by heavy winds, and after that period, it is likely dry season will take over which will make cultivation fruitless.

Speaking to Adom News, the acting Director-General of GMet, Eric Asuman, admonished farmers to wait for their seasonal rainfall to cultivate and harvest.

Mr Asuman assured the farmers of constant communication to alert them when the cultivation time is due.

Due to the climate changes, he advised farmers to be wary of bush burning, which is the major cause of fire disasters.

