Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni is of the view that nothing can stop young ladies from patronising body enhancement surgeries.

According to her, the high demand for the fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks of ‘slay queens’ is a business that has come to stay.

In an interview with Nayas on Experiences in Life, Christiana Awuni said these ladies confirm they are able to attract special clients with their new bodies.

She explained that, it has become the order of the day since most men fall in love with ladies who have undergone Brazilian butt lift, a popular cosmetic procedure that involves the transfer of fat to help create more fullness in your backside.

“If you go and do a butt surgery, and you don’t get clients, you will definitely go hungry and that will stop you from going the second time.”

“The men nowadays are enticed by that, so they take them to Dubai, and they go ahead to buy them cars and houses. They will continue to do it because they get more benefits from it,” she said.

