Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni, known for her various roles in the Kumawood industry, says she is tired of getting married.

According to her, she doesn’t believe in tying the knot because her past two marriages didn’t go well for her and nearly caused her peace of mind.

In a snippet of an interview she had with colleague actress Nayas on her Experiences in Life show, Christiana Awuni said her mind is locked up when it comes to marriage.

“The issues I had in marriage. I have seen lots of problems in marriage. I don’t know if pastors will pray for me. Likewise, I do not know, but I have locked my mind.”

The 50-year-old actress said, although she doesn’t own her own house, she loves the independence her single life has given her.

She explained that one of her ex-husbands stalked her to the extent that she had no privacy in her life, adding that, the workload of being a wife was too much for her to bear.

“I have not built a house, and I am okay. I don’t want problems. I married for the second time and the man wanted to take me to work. He wanted to be with me everywhere I go to know everything I am involved in.”

MORE: