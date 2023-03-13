Felicia Ama Otiwaa, the Obaapanin of Akakom Traditional Area in the Eastern Region has appealed to the Okyehene and the IGP to stop Gabby Asare Otchere Darko and the queen mother of the area from installing a new chief.

The Obaapanin says as custom demands, the area can only have a new Chief when the funeral of the late one is done.

Addressing a press conference today at Akakom, the Obaapanin of the area said the information she has is that Gabby Otchere Darko and the Queen plan to install someone they have chosen to be the next Chief tomorrow morning in the community.

“As it stands now discussion for a new Chief has been inconclusive and no one has the right to install a new Chief until we finish the funeral of the late Chief and discuss with the Oyoko family who is next in line so anyone who tries to do any installation is only a criminal and enemy of the community”, the Obaapanin stated.

Court Injunction:

On his part, an elder and royal of the town, Opanin Alex Adutwum revealed that the Koforidua High Court has placed an injunction on any installation of a Chief in Akakom.

The court, he noted in the injunction of last week wants the traditional area to use laid-down procedures to select a replacement after it has finished with the funeral of the late Chief.

Any attempt as they have heard, the elder said would be an act of illegality in Akakom and a potential cause for bloodshed and mayhem.

“We have heard that Gabby Asare Otchere Darko wants his brother who we see as a foreigner to be the next Chief of Akakom and has succeeded in lobbying the queen mother to align with him to do so but that would be an attempt to unleash bloodshed in the area”, the elder noted.

Appeal

Meanwhile, the town folks in Akakom have planned to confront any group or persons who would seek to carry out any installation in the community tomorrow.

They have however served notice to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, the Okyehene to intervene to halt possible bloodshed in the community.

Similarly, they have served notice to the Kwabeng District Police Commander who is also aware of the court injunction to use legitimate means to prevent any planned installation from coming off tomorrow.

They contend that the Akakom Traditional area has remained a peaceful community until the simmering tension which has been engineered by Gabby Otchere Darko, who they claim is using governmental power and money to influence who becomes the next Chief of Akakom.