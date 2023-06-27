The Assin North bye-election is currently experiencing heightened tension due to the arrest of individuals pretending to be security officers and allegations of vote-buying.

Prominent figures from the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have stormed the constituency to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Many notable party members present at Assin North are either Members of Parliament, government officials, former government officials, or party executives.

Among them is Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent figure and staunch supporter of the NPP.

The media team spotted Mr Otchere-Darko at one of the polling stations, where he appeared quite serious.

He was seen being directed to the Methodist park at Assin North, which houses four polling stations and serves as the site for voting.

The presence of these high-profile individuals underscores the significance of the Assin North bye-election and highlights the importance both parties attach to securing victory in the constituency.

As the day unfolds, all eyes are on the electoral process to ensure fairness, transparency, and the smooth exercise of democratic rights by the voters.

ALSO READ: