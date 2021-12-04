A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Worcester, Massachusetts, Gabriel Baafi Adomako has passed on.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he is said to have passed on on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

He was 38 years.

A leading member of the party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, announced the death on his Facebook page.

Mr Otchere-Darko extended condolences to the bereaved family as he pens a tribute in honour of Mr Adomako.

“We pray for his soul, recognising the welfare of the young widow and the children is what will make his soul rest in peace,” he mourned.

The deceased was survived by a wife and three kids below the age of four.

Social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.

