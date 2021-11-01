The New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Damongo has lost one of its compatriots, Saaka Karimz.

Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, made this known in a post on Facebook.

According to him, the late Saaka, fondly referred to as Lotic, is his maternal uncle, who took an intense and special interest in his politics at Damongo.

He said the late Saaka campaigned so forcefully and vigorously for his election as a Member of Parliament, right to the very end of the grueling campaign.

This, he noted, is a personal loss to him.

Describing him as a kind, affable and principled man, Mr Jinapor said the late Lotic was totally dedicated to the cause of the NPP and was a true blue party person.

