A Shepherd, Chiwara of Marowa Village in Nyazura, has died after overdosing on sex enhancement pills at his lover’s house.

The 49-year-old man reportedly died barely three hours after arriving at his lover, Stella Mafarachisi’s home for some sexual pleasure.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which happened Saturday night.

Inspector Chinyoka noted that investigations have revealed that the lovers spent time together before retiring to bed at about 11:00 pm.

The victim, however, woke up around midnight complaining of chest pains.

His condition deteriorated and he died about an hour and a half later.

It was Mafarachisi who reported the matter to police in the wee hours of the following day.

ALSO READ

Police, who visited the scene, have announced that no foul play is suspected in Chiwara’s death.

His body has been deposited in a morgue pending further investigations.