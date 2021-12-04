The government is set to recruit 1,100 veterinary officers into the Ministry of Food and Agriculture following Cabinet approval.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this while speaking at the 37th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration.

According to him, 50 per cent of the number will be recruited in 2022 and the remaining 50 per cent will be brought on board over a two-year period.

He also announced that Cabinet has granted approval for the procurement of a research vessel and four patrol boats for the fisheries sector.

“The acquisition of a research vessel will facilitate regular fisheries research and stock excesses. That will strengthen data availability for science-based fisheries management.

“The four patrol boats will also strengthen enforcement capacity to help address the issue of exploitation and overfishing,” he explained.

He, among other things, revealed that the necessary preparatory works are also ongoing for the enactment of a new fisheries act to replace the existing Fisheries Act 2002, (Act 625).

ALSO READ:

He noted construction works on fish landing sites and harbour projects located in the Accra and Western Regions expected to facilitate the transformation of the fisheries sector, are progressing steadily.

These initiatives, he said, affirm the government’s commitment to see the rapid growth of the sector.