The pilot registration for the enrolment of about 1.5 million cocoa farmers unto the national pension scheme is set to start next week Monday, August 23, the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has disclosed.

This is ahead of the roll-out of the full scheme for the 2021/2022 cocoa season.

According to the Public Relations Officer of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, data collection of cocoa farmers in the Western and Ashanti Regions has ended.

He added that the Western North Region would be the next target of farmers to be enrolled unto the pension scheme by October cocoa season.

He urged the farmers not to be discouraged by the naysayers but take advantage of the programme to secure their retirement.

