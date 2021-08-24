There are bad girl traits which a good girl can possess to make her guy want more and more.

Bad girls are superbly irresistible to guys when it comes to being sexy and seductive.

But then, they are not the one for a long term relationship as they are fickle-minded and frustrating. However, there are bad girl traits which a good girl can possess to make her guy want more and more.

Everything has their own positives and negatives. A good girl can make your life a smooth one and without any worries. Life with them is full of comfort, cuteness and smooth.

But then again, bad girls are like a thrilling roller coaster, you can’t live in them, but you wish to take a ride every now and then.

Generally, every girl is a mix of good girl and a bad one. What stands out may turn her into a cute good girl or a bitchy chick.

Here are the ‘bad girl’ traits every guy secretly wants in his girl:

She’s independent!

She’s an independent woman which makes her sexier than anybody else. She can stand up for herself. She’s determined to grab her dream by the hard work she puts in to achieve it. She doesn’t let anybody come between her dreams and her.

Confident in whatever she does

She’s not one of those cocky ones, or rather the insecure one. She’s the kind of girl who will make her guy impress her all the time. Whatever she does, she’s always extremely confident. Everybody respects her for that.

The naughty one

Bad girls are not prudish. They don’t hide away from the idea of mingling up with a guy. They are mature enough to talk about it openly. A guy’s private life is never boring with a bad girl as she would never hesitate in trying a new activity. She will love to try new things all the time.

She’s flirty

Bad chicks can make a guy drool over them without making their intentions obvious. They know how to flirt and seduce a guy. They are sexy talkers which can make a guy go gaga over them.

Always up for an adventure

A bad girl won’t be hindering your plans from not going to adventurous trips. She will love to try a new adventure every time. She is a good company to go with and experience new things. So, go out and let your man know what he has in store for himself. She can light up your life with her spark!