A young man, believed to be in his 20s, has allegedly stabbed his friend to death at Nkawkaw Zongo in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 6:00 pm on Monday over a Bluetooth player.

The suspect has been identified as Shafiw and his victim Lawali Umar.

The two live in the same neighbourhood. The deceased was a Senior High School graduate who completed in 2020 but the suspect is unemployed.

The suspect is said to have earlier reported the issue to young Umar’s parents to retrieve the speaker from their son.

But his father pleaded with him to exercise some restraint as he would resolve the issue the next day.

An excuse that did not sit well with Shafiw who reportedly caused him to threaten to use all means possible to get his speaker back.

He left the house but returned later to stab his friend in the neck and stomach with a pair of scissors, killing him on the spot.

Lucky eluded him in an attempt to flee and he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The body has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital for autopsy with the Nkawkaw Police investigating the matter.