Families of three persons murdered at Abesim in the Bono Region will be given psychological support to overcome the trauma and alleviate their pain.

Also, police officers, who were at the crime scene, will also undergo counselling and see clinical psychologists.

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Samuel Kwesi Ofori, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

He said the Counselling Department of the Ghana Police Service has dispatched personnel to Abesim to speak to the family.

Tragedy hit the farming community on Saturday, August 21, 2021 when Richard Appiah, a popular footballer, allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, with two others, and kept the body in a room.

Police have since retrieved and deposited the bodies of Louis Agyemang Junior, Stephen Sarpong, and a yet-to-be-identified body at a private mortuary at Mantukwa in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, led a high-powered police delegation to visit and sympathise with the deceased families at Abesim on Sunday, August 22, 2021 and promised to give them justice.

Based on this backdrop, Supt Kwesi Ofori said the bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the Police Hospital morgue for scientific evaluation.

“We need experts to work on the bodies to know their identities that is why the bodies have been transferred to the Police Hospital,” he explained.

Supt Kwesi Ofori said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) will provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to probe the gruesome murders.