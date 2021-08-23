The organisers of the Chale Wote Art Festival, who were arrested by the Police, have been granted bail.

They were granted bail after being cautioned.

They are to report to the Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday, August 24.

Two organisers, Mantse Ayikwei and Nii Aryee together with an artiste, Ampem Darko, were picked up by the police outside the Ussher Fort at Jamestown.

This was when the virtual event was taking place inside the fort.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, said that “they were arrested on Saturday and the police were going to ensure that they stayed in the 48-hour rule after which we will know what next action to take.

ALSO READ:

“This morning, I can confirm that these four persons that were arrested on Saturday in connection with the popular ‘Chale Wote’ street festival have been granted bail to report back to the command hopefully tomorrow.

“If they would have to go to court yes if not I am sure the command will let me know and I will come back to inform you,” she stated.