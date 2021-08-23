Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak SC, have announced the signing of Accra Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako.

Awako has signed a two-year contract with the Phobian club.

The midfielder, following his impressive outings for the past two seasons, was linked to several clubs in the topflight.

The 30-year-old will earn GH¢10,000 as a monthly salary – double the amount he was earning at Olympics.

FROM LANDGUARD TO LANDLORD!



The club is GLAD! to announce the addition of @Awako10_ to the squad.



Welcome to the Rainbow family, 😊#AHOSC#NewPhobian pic.twitter.com/7egXEHsu8H — Phobians – GPLChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) August 23, 2021

Awako captained Olympics to a sixth-place finish in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

He is expected to play a vital role as the team prepares for its Caf Champions League campaign. Hearts of Oak will play against Guinean side, Cl Kamsar in the preliminary round.

He scored seven goals including a free-kick strike against the Phobians and made six assists in 31 appearances (2,790 minutes).

Awako was named NASCO Player of the Month once while winning four man-of-the-match awards.

His impressive season earned him a call up to the Black Stars for the final round of qualifiers against Sao Tome and South Africa for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Awako has played for Berekum Chelsea, TP Mazembe and Phonex Rising among other clubs.