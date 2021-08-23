Nobody likes to be controlled — especially by a Bridezilla. A bridesmaid’s decision to take her friend to court after she was kicked out of her bridal party for cutting her hair was posted to Reddit.

For a three-day wedding, the alleged bridesmaid was told to buy three dresses. Including dress alterations and shoes to match, the outfit expenses totaled $700.

To make matters worse, the bride asked that each bridesmaid wears a specific hairstyle for each day.

“Unfortunately starting in March my hair started to deteriorate,” the ex-bridesmaid wrote in the Reddit post. “Due to health reasons my hair was falling out in chunks and in May I made the difficult decision to cut my hair.”

Two weeks before the wedding, the bride did not respond with ill will to this idea. A week later, she did: “She came over to my house and when she was about to leave she brought up that she was concerned about my haircut and I told her it would look good even though I wouldn’t be uniform with the other bridesmaids.”

Three days before the wedding, the bride lashed out at her friend via text message.

“After our recent conversations, I’d like to remind you of my boundaries: I’ve been very accommodating and graceful, but I can’t allow you to disrespect me,” the bride texted.

“You can’t force someone to get a haircut they don’t want to get and call that a boundary. Please don’t tell me what haircut to get. It’s my body, so I get to do what I want with it. Love you,” the friend replied.

To call the text message a scroller, would be an understatement: “Since I asked each of you to be a bridesmaid in 2019, I’ve been very clear and very communicative in my request,” the bride went on and on and on in her text: “The timing of your decision to cut your hair is very upsetting to me.”

Instead of forcing her to not get the haircut, she asked her to “please step down from participating in my wedding.”

After being kicked out of the wedding, the ex-bridesmaid sent the bride and groom an invoice for the money she spent on the dresses and shoes, since all were still in the bride’s possession.

“Neither of them replied,” the ex-bridesmaid wrote, “and so I decided to take it court.”

Reddit users supported the bridesmaid

“I probably would have just not cut my hair and shown up with bald clumps,” someone wrote in the comments section. “Ducking asshole bridezilla would have had a meltdown.”

“What a horrible, heartless friend she is,” someone else commented — in bold font.