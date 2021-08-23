Gospel musician MOG says gospel musicians have the tendency to remain active and vibrant in the music industry than those who do secular songs.

According to him, musicians such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Tagoe Sisters, among other gospel acts, are still relevant since they made a music debut.

He explained that, though the gospel musicians aren’t all over the place, they get gigs that keep them going, especially in the churches, unlike secular musicians who struggle to keep up.

The gospel musician made this assertion in an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM over the weekend.

