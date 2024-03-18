Award-winning gospel musician, MOG Music says he is ready to help his colleagues with the little connections he has to help push Ghanaian music.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Be Lifted’ hitmaker who has recently made some strides overseas mentioned that Ghanaian music needs to be heard worldwide.

According to him, he believes he has been able to reach the American market which he believes is the highest pinnacle of marketing as far as music is concerned.

“It is the highest pinnacle of marketing when it comes to music and I think it will be a great thing to have a Ghanaian on that turf and also pull some Ghanaians along and get them in there to let the world know the quality of music we have here in Ghana,” he said on Hitz FM.

MOG Music in the interview recounted how he met American gospel icon Donnie McClurkin and how he has been a blessing in his life.

He narrated that featuring him on ‘Be Lifted’ was a blessing.

“He has connected me to Cece Winans, Israel Houghton, the Winans Brothers, and Phill Thompson. That man has been a blessing to me. It cost me an arm and a leg to bring him but what that he has given me in return is priceless.”

MOG says he has started a record label where he will be signing some young Gospel musicians.

“I just started a record label called Levites Records and I want to sign some of the up-and-coming gospel musicians. I want Ghanaian gospel musicians to grow.

“I think we have that the world should hear. I want to share my connections calculatedly so that nobody will come and pour sand into my gari.”