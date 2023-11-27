In a social media debate today, netizens have been discussing the top 10 Ghanaian gospel artists of all time.

The discussion, sparked by a user who posed the question on various platforms, has generated diverse opinions and sparked nostalgia as fans reflect on the impactful careers of their favourite gospel musicians.

As users share their lists, names like Elder Mireku, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joe Mettle, Ohemaa Mercy, and others consistently appear, showcasing the rich history and talent within Ghana’s gospel music scene.

Fans have been citing factors such as vocal prowess, impact on the industry, and the timeless nature of their songs to justify their choices.

The debate has not only served as a trip down memory lane but has also led to conversations about the evolution of gospel music in Ghana and its influence on contemporary Christian worship.

You said it right. Even that Sonnie Badu fit enter the export chat cos he put GH on the map before Joe Mettle.



Being known outside Ghana doesn’t make you greatest in Ghana tho

King Promise no go fit Chat Amakye Dede in Ghana but if you Go UAE people dey sing Terminator https://t.co/06v5yi6qYy — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) November 27, 2023

Find more reactions below:

