Ghanaian gospel musicians have united to commiserate with their colleague, Uncle Ato over the demise of his wife.

Known privately as Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, the reverend announced the loss of his wife, Mrs Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey in a Facebook post.

His wife passed on on November 10 over yet to be disclosed cause.

To offer their condolences, a host of artistes stormed the home of Uncle Ato on Tuesday, November 15.

Among them were Piesie Esther, Mary Ghansah, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Celestine Donkor

Ceccy Twum, Becky Bonney, Francis Amo and Ruth Adjei,

Details for the funeral are yet to be announced.