Rev. Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato, has announced the death of his wife, Mrs Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey, on social media.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 14, 2022, the gospel minister announced the news which according to him, occurred on November 10, 2022.

“I officially announce the sudden death of my wife Mrs. Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey on Thursday 10th November 2022. Kindly remember us in prayer,” he wrote.

Some celebrities including renowned motivational speakers Albert and Comfort Ocran have sent out their condolences to the gospel minister.