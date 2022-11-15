A 24-year-old man who decided to swim in an abandoned mining pit that has been filled with water has lost his life.

Kofi Buabeng reportedly dived deep into the abandoned mining pit on Wednesday afternoon but he could not swim back, resulting in his unfortunate death.

The incident which happened at Brofeyedu in the Bosome Freho District in the Ashanti Region attracted a number of curious people to the scene.

However, a rescue mission to retrieve the body, which commenced on Wednesday, finally paid dividends on Thursday when the body was retrieved.

The Assemblyman for the area, identified as Lot Adu Asabre, confirming the report, said the deceased and his friends went swimming in the deep pit.

According to him, Buabeng jumped deep into the abandoned mining pit to have fun but unfortunately, he could not swim back to safety afterward.

An alarm was raised and a search for the missing body started immediately but “since it had rained on the day, the body was not found.

“It took almost 24 hours before the body of the deceased was found. It has since been deposited in a mortuary at Achiase for preservation and autopsy.”

Adu Asabre indicated that the miner, whose abandoned mining pit swallowed the deceased, has been found and ordered to reclaim the land within one week.

“In order to prevent the reoccurrence of the disaster, I have given the miner a one-week ultimatum to cover the abandoned mining pit to avert disaster,” he said.

