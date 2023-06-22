Maxwell Boakye De-Graft, a member of the Bosome Freho Assembly, has made allegations against Yaw Danso, the suspended District Chief Executive (DCE), claiming that he is in possession of a government vehicle.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s KuroYi muNsem with Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, De-Graft stated that despite his suspension, Danso continues to drive his official vehicle and utilize other state-owned assets.

De-Graft further alleged that numerous individuals in the district have informed him of their encounters with Danso, who is allegedly still using government vehicles.

This situation, according to the Murontuo Assembly Member, has had a detrimental impact on the development of Bosome Freho.

De-Graft emphasized that the caretaker DCE, who is also the regional minister, has never visited Bosome Freho. Consequently, infrastructure projects such as road construction and other social amenities awarded on contracts have been put on hold.

The lack of proper roads has particularly affected the transportation of the district’s substantial cabbage production.

Expressing concern about the future of Bosome Freho, De-Graft highlighted the replacement of deceased DCEs before Danso’s suspension, as well as the efforts of the Member of Parliament (MP) to lobby for development projects using the common fund.

He revealed that the assembly members have decided to boycott assembly meetings due to uncertainty regarding where to address their grievances.

In light of these allegations, Mr. Boakye De-Graft urged the authorities to expedite the investigation into the conduct of the suspended DCE.

Yaw Danso was suspended on October 15, 2022, following the alleged release of a tape implicating him in illegal mining activities.

READ ALSO: