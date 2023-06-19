A Marketing and Political Communication lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to be President.

Professor Kobby Mensah maintained that the Second Gentleman has failed woefully as head of government’s Economic Management Team.

“Bawumia cannot be President of Ghana; he doesn’t have the leadership qualities,” he stated in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

His comment is in reaction to Dr Bawumia’s decision to vie for the flagbearership position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He has since picked forms to join the race with about 10 other people are battling to be presidential candidate of the ruling party ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Vice President has the backing of majority of people in the NPP with many naming him the presumptive flagbearer of the NPP.

But Dr Mensah vehemently disagrees with the position taken by majority of people in NPP.

In his view, it is will be politically suicidal should the party elect Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections.

In his view, Dr Bawumia has failed in the mandate as the economic guru as partner to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“This Vice President was single-handedly chosen for a particular reason and the reason was that he was going to change the economic fundamentals. He said he was going to work to move the country from taxation to production to make sure that the economy of the country is resilient and robust but has failed,” Prof. Mensah explained.

Given Dr Bawumia’s performance for the past seven years in government, he said the NPP will be making a huge mistake if it votes for him to be candidate.