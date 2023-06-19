The Church of Pentecost has condemned a viral photo of a young man in a female dress for its youth ministry celebration which took place on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

According to the church, the dress which was intended or not, may connote other meanings and it is, therefore, unacceptable.

A statement issued by the Youth Ministry Directorate and signed by Apostle Ebenezer Hagan expressed its opposition to the dress code.

The church noted such attire violates this principle and does not reflect the values of the church.

“While the legitimate members of the one who used it in such an unacceptable way is in question, we in no unreserved terms condemn it,” the statement read in part.

Below is the full statement:

